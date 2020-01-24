Focused Investors LLC Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Focused Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 2.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $56,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11,911.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,177 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $84,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $154.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.91 and a 200 day moving average of $157.46. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

