Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,557 shares during the quarter. Vericel accounts for 1.3% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,846,000 after acquiring an additional 73,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,650 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at about $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at about $16,152,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 714,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 112,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Shares of VCEL opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vericel Corp has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $752.58 million, a PE ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 2.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

