Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 103,528 shares during the quarter. Cardiovascular Systems accounts for approximately 3.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.25 and a beta of 1.62. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.