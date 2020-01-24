UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 604,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 7.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $177,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $299.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

