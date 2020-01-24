Falcon Point Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,727 shares during the period. Jack in the Box accounts for about 1.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3,727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.60.

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,388.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

JACK stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.22. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.