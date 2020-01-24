Focused Investors LLC Has $125.65 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 5.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $125,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $309.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.