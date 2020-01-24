Falcon Point Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Falcon Point Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,050 shares during the quarter. PlayAGS makes up about 1.8% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.