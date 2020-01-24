Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 610,205 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Falcon Point Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 478,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 610,205 shares during the quarter. Limelight Networks comprises approximately 2.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 386,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 99,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.