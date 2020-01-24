Falcon Point Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,711 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 511,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after buying an additional 69,093 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $89.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 33.15 and a quick ratio of 32.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $84.45 and a one year high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

