AMI Asset Management Corp Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,735 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,658 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 6,195.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,022,000 after buying an additional 3,268,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 236.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,362,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after buying an additional 2,363,259 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 35.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,245,000 after acquiring an additional 880,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 71.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,892,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,627,000 after acquiring an additional 786,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,934,000 after acquiring an additional 451,000 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.15. Matador Resources Co has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

