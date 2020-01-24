Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 43,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,995,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.07 and a 200-day moving average of $165.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $137.32 and a 1-year high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

