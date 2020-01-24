Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Trimmed by Caledonia Investments PLC

Caledonia Investments PLC trimmed its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 12.2% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $45,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,437,000. Cryder Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $91,128,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $77,454,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR opened at $513.14 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $281.07 and a 12 month high of $517.07. The company has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $487.63 and a 200 day moving average of $441.26.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,642,927. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.09.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

