Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Trimmed by Caledonia Investments PLC

Caledonia Investments PLC trimmed its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 12.2% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $45,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,437,000. Cryder Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $91,128,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $77,454,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CHTR opened at $513.14 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $281.07 and a 12 month high of $517.07. The company has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $487.63 and a 200 day moving average of $441.26.
In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,642,927. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.09.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
