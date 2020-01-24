AMI Asset Management Corp Takes $6.71 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $999,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAL stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

