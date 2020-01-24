Chapman Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,000. Expeditors International of Washington makes up about 4.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.92. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

