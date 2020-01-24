Chapman Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.8% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 35.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $615.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $455.15 and a one year high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

