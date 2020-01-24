Chapman Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Zoetis accounts for approximately 3.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,789.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $138.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.48. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $82.80 and a 1-year high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

