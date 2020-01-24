Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 2,931.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 903,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,322,000 after buying an additional 873,821 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,580,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,725,000 after acquiring an additional 872,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,240,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,263,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,674,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE NTR opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.