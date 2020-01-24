iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 846,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter.

IWP opened at $159.30 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

