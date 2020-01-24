iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,864 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 323.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.22. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.64 and a 12-month high of $148.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

