Chapman Investment Management LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brightworth bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 16,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

Shares of WM opened at $121.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.85 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

