Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 658,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 302,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.