Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,774,000 after buying an additional 546,291 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $40,457,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,868,000 after acquiring an additional 447,661 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,740,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 112.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 126,376 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Science Applications International stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. Science Applications International Corp has a 52-week low of $64.15 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.21.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

