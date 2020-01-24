Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $257,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 63.7% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 42.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter valued at $50,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXB opened at $127.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.77. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $129.57.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

