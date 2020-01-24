5,428 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,821,000 after buying an additional 400,412 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,526,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,263,000 after buying an additional 214,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,749,000 after buying an additional 345,972 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $116.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

