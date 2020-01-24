Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,289,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 66,678 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,465,000 after acquiring an additional 52,093 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI opened at $63.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.98. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

