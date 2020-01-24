Chapman Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Workday comprises about 1.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Workday by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 121.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Workday by 88.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $184.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $151.06 and a 52 week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

