Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $538,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 269.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 33,612 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after buying an additional 156,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $916,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $56.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

