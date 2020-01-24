Chapman Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,000. Mastercard makes up 5.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 454.7% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 25,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA opened at $324.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.18. The stock has a market cap of $327.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.66 and a fifty-two week high of $326.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,213,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,753 shares of company stock valued at $66,588,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

