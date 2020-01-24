Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 119,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Invesco comprises about 0.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 67.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 16,854.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after buying an additional 1,963,904 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,858,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after buying an additional 396,078 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $5,402,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Invesco by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,404,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,865,000 after buying an additional 315,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

