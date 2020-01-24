Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,316 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.