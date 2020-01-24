Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

