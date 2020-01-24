Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 5,200 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies makes up 1.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.