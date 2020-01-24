Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 58,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

