Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.76.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $237.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $154.78 and a one year high of $241.90. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

