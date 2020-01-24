Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,733 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of SPB stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.38 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.