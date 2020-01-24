Brightworth Acquires 13,066 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

Shares of KO stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

