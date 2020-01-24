Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC grew its position in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after buying an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 35.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 79,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

