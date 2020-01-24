Brightworth Raises Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Brightworth raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

MCD stock opened at $213.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day moving average of $206.45. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

