iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Jan 24th, 2020

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 608.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $90.48 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.26.

