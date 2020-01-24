Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $275,000 Stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TECD shares. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

TECD stock opened at $144.18 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $145.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

