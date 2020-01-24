Country Club Trust Company n.a. Takes $201,000 Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $104.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

