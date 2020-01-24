Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Brightworth’s 4th Largest Position

Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after acquiring an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 243.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after acquiring an additional 706,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $119,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $206.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

