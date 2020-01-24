Country Club Trust Company n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,092.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 533,377 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 231.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 113,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.