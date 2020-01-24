Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,566 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,279,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $128.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,105,080.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

