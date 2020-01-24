Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,110 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in CBIZ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 224,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CBIZ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CBIZ in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of CBZ opened at $27.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.31.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $1,755,650.00. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $183,411.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,219 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

