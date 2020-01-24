Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $168.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.97. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at $537,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.