Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 265 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

MUB stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2173 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

