Country Club Trust Company n.a. Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,039 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,859,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,373,000 after buying an additional 113,267 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,705,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,784,000 after acquiring an additional 816,035 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,002,777.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 491,361 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,840,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,775,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.