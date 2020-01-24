Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 3,810 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,166,000 after purchasing an additional 414,094 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,782,000 after buying an additional 102,215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

