Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 1,130 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 747,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 56,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $97.29 and a 12 month high of $118.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,566 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,566 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,110 Shares of CBIZ, Inc.
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,110 Shares of CBIZ, Inc.
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stake in Kansas City Southern
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stake in Kansas City Southern
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 265 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 265 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 3,810 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 3,810 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report