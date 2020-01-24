Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 1,130 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 747,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 56,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $97.29 and a 12 month high of $118.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

